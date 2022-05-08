Telangana farmers dump turmeric harvest outside MP Arvind’s home.

Farmers dumped turmeric crops in front of the home of BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind in Perkit village, Nizamabad district. Farmers shouted anti-BJP slogans as well. Mr Arvind, speaking to ANI, said, ‘Kalvakuntla Kavitha was rejected by people as an MP and she is indulging in hooliganism in the district. She was defeated for not performing for five years. The irony is she is the daughter of Telangana CM, she could not get ? 10 lakh in five years.’

Turmeric prices hit 10,000 in Nizamabad and 12,000 in Sangli during the Modi government’s reformative governance, he claimed. In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Mr Arvind had told the farming community in Nizamabad that if elected as MP, he would get the turmeric board sanctioned for the district and proper minimum support prices fixed for both turmeric and red jowar.

A similar incident occurred earlier this year, when people claiming to be farmers dumped paddy in front of MP Arvind’s house. They are labour enacting as farmers hired by local Armour MLA Jeevan Reddy, according to MP Arvind.