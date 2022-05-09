Heatwave: IMD issues yellow alert from May 11 to 15

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted severe heatwave in New Delhi and northern India. The national weather agency, said that there would a rise in maximum temperatures by two to three degree Celsius over many parts of northwest India during the next three days. There will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over the remaining parts of the country.

IMD issued a yellow alert from May 11 to 15 in the national capital. IMD said that the maximum temperature will hover between 44 and 45 degrees Celsius, resulting in heatwave conditions at a few places in the city.

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal.