Know how to change your photo in Aadhaar Card

New Delhi: Aadhaar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document. The card is necessary for getting almost all government services including obtaining a driver’s license, opening a bank account, and so on. It contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

For making any change in the Aadhaar Card, you must contact UIDAI. UIDAI allows you to change information such as your name, address, phone number, photo, and email address.

Here’s how to change photo on Aadhaar:

Go to https://uidai.gov.in/ to learn more about the UIDAI.

Aadhaar Enrollment Form can be downloaded.

Complete the form with all required information.

Submit the form at the Aadhaar Enrollment Center.

This is where you can take your new photo.

You must pay Rs 100 in addition to GST.

You will then receive an acknowledgement slip as well as an Update Request Number (URN).

This URN can be used to track the update of your Aadhaar card.

It’s vital to keep in mind that this upgrade could take up to 90 days to complete. To get your photo taken for the Aadhaar card, you must go to an Aadhaar Enrollment Center.