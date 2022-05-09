Shooting commences for Rajkummar Rao – Jahnvi Kapoor starrer ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’

Mumbai: Shooting of cricket drama ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ has commenced, production house Dharma Productions announced Monday. ‘The field is set and team #MrAndMrsMahi is all geared up! Day 1 of shoot begins!’ the production banner tweeted.

The movie reunites ‘Roohi’ (2021) co-stars Rajkummar Rao and Jahnvi Kapoor. Rao and Kapoor will play characters named Mahendra and Mahima, respectively, in ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’, whose tagline reads: ‘No dream is ever chased alone’.

The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with the 2020 film ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ starring Kapoor in the title role. Sharma has collaborated with his ‘Gunjan Saxena’ co-writer Nikhil Mehrotra on this project. Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta have backed the film for Dharma Productions.

The production banner announced ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’ in November. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 7, 2022.