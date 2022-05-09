Stock Market: Equity indices slip down for second day in a row

Mumbai: Domestic benchmark indices ended lower for the second day in a row. As per market experts, the policy tightening from central banks, a city-wide Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war influenced investors.

BSE Sensex slipped down by 365 points or 0.67% to close at 54,471. NSE Nifty moved 109 points or 0.67% down to settle at 16,302. Nifty Midcap 100 slumped 1.78% and small-cap dived 2.12%. 14 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange settled lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 1,049 shares advanced and2,416 declined.

The top gainers in the market were PowerGrid, HCL Tech, Infosys, Maruti, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and UltraTech Cement, TCS and Sun Pharma. The top losers in the market were Reliance Industries, Nestle India, Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, SBI, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, ICICI Bank and Tata Steel.