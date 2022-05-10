Amit Shah launches sale of Khadi products in 107 CAPF canteens

Home Minister Amit Shah started the sale of handmade khadi goods at paramilitary forces’ canteens as part of the government’s Swadeshi programme. The khadi items are currently accessible at 107 canteens of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

After laying the foundation for the BSF’s Central Workshop and Stores in Tamulpur, Assam, the Home Minister said, ‘Khadi was a symbol of Swadeshi for Gandhiji and it is also a tool to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

‘Khadi itself guarantees purity. I am delighted that the sale of Khadi products has begun in 107 paramilitary canteens and very soon Khadi products will be made available in all paramilitary canteens across the country’, he added.

On the occasion, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chairman KVIC Vinai Kumar Saxena, Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, and Director Generals of BSF and CRPF were present.

Shah lauded the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) for creating long-term rural employment in the country, saying that its flagship programmes such as the Honey Mission, Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana, Leather and Carpenter Empowerment Schemes had the potential to create long-term employment in Assam’s Bodoland. ‘If KVIC starts connecting people with its self-employment activities, this will surely eradicate the problem of unemployment in Bodoland and also reconnect the Bodo youths, who had given up arms, with the development of the nation’, he said.

The Home Minister emphasized that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, KVIC clocked a historic turnover of Rs 1.15 lakh crore in 2021-22, registering a massive growth of nearly 250 per cent.

The Home Minister had also made it mandatory for all CAPF canteens to sell maximum Swadeshi products through Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). To begin with, 32 products including National Flag, Cotton Towels, Honey, Kacchi Ghani Mustard Oil, Agarbatti, Daliya, Papad, Pickles, Amla products, etc. will be supplied in the canteens located in Delhi NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and other states.

The initiative follows KVIC’s past agreements to supply mustard oil, cotton durries, and woollen blankets to paramilitary troops.

KVIC has so far successfully provided paramilitary troops with items worth roughly Rs 17 crore. Modalities are being worked out for supplying the paramilitary forces with a greater range of Khadi items, including fabric and prepared clothing, cosmetics, eatables, and herbal remedies.