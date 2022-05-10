CM Stalin says, ‘No custodial deaths will happen in Tamil Nadu’

MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, assured on Tuesday that all prisoners would be safe and that there would be no more custodial deaths in the state. He said that the accused in custody should not be tortured physically or mentally.

In his speech before the Assembly, Stalin said, ‘This government does not try to hide anything. Adequate instructions have been given to prevent custodial deaths in future. Henceforth, I assure you that no custodial death will happen in Tamil Nadu.’

Stalin’s remarks came only days after the Chennai Police Crime Branch-Crime Investigative Department (CB-CID) arrested six officials on murder charges in connection with Vignesh’s alleged death in custody.

The arrest and subsequent killing of Vignesh sparked widespread outrage and criticism. After Vignesh died in police custody on April 19, opposition leaders, activists, and locals demanded justice. Irrespective of whose political party is in power in the state, Stalin stated that deaths in custody cannot be justified. Those arrested will be presented before a magistrate according to process, he said.