Commodity Market: Gold price slides down marginally

Mumbai: In the Kerala market, price of sovereign gold slipped down marginally. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,680, lower by Rs Rs 320 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4710, down by Rs 40.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were up 0.01% or Rs 7 at Rs 50,966 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading higher by 0.41% or Rs 253 at Rs 61,750 per kg.

In the international market, price of spot gold is up by 0.2% at $ 1,856.75 per ounce. US gold futures were down by 0.3% at $ 1,853.90. Among other precious metals, silver gained by 0.4% to $ 21.87 per ounce, while platinum dipped by 0.1%to $ 954.98 and palladium rose by 0.5% to $2,107.80.