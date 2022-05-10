‘Going to Ayodhya not a national issue,’ says Sharad Pawar

On Tuesday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar stated that the Centre had ‘failed 100 percent’ in tackling inflation and unemployment, while other matters such as some people visiting Ayodhya and reciting prayers were taking precedence.

Pawar told reporters in Kolhapur, ‘Going to Ayodhya is not a national issue. Pawar further stated that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has not conducted searches on officials of the central government, but that action is being taken against those in opposition.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray has announced that he will visit Ayodhya on June 5 to seek Lord Ram’s blessings after causing a sensation with his call for the removal of loudspeakers from mosques.’ Aaditya Thackeray, the Maharashtra tourism minister and a Shiv Sena leader, has earlier noted that he will visit Ayodhya.

Pawar claims that topics like as visiting Ayodhya and offering prayers are getting precedence over dealing with inflation, unemployment, and law and order issues. When the Narendra Modi government took power in 2014, it promised to address concerns such as inflation and unemployment. However, he said that they had ‘failed 100 per cent’ and that the cost will be collected from them at the appropriate time.