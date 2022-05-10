IMD issues yellow alert in New Delhi

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in New Delhi on Wednesday. The national weather agency predicted a new spell of heatwave in the national capital from May 11.

As per IMD, the relative humidity at today stood at 61. The minimum temperature in the city settled at 28 degrees Celsius today

The heatwave spell may continue till May 15 as a mitigating weather system is unlikely to affect northwest India over the next one week. .The temperature in Delhi had started rising over the weekend and hit the 42-degree mark at some places on Sunday.