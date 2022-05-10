Karnataka government says, Permission needed to use loudspeakers over next 15 days

Following a meeting between Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and officials from the Home Department, the state government stated that everyone would need permission to use loudspeakers in the state for the next 15 days.

The Chief Secretary has written a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary for the Environment to ensure that court orders concerning loudspeakers are followed. Those who have not received permission should remove the loudspeakers voluntarily. According to the government, a committee would be formed to rule on the application for the use of loudspeakers.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai issued an order on Monday directing officials to strictly follow the Supreme Court’s order banning the use of loudspeakers. If the government fails to act against loudspeakers in mosques, Sri Rama Sene activists have called for morning prayers and Hanuman Chalisa to be played on loudspeakers at temples.

‘The SC order is already in place and it is applicable to all. We have to implement this in an equitable manner. We are keeping track of what’s happening in other states (row over azaan). The high court has already given a ruling on how to implement the SC order. I have given instructions that the orders have to be thoroughly followed,’ Bommai said.