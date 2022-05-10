Know more about Kargil Hero, Param Vir Chakra awardee Yogendra Singh Yadav, on his Birthday

The soldier who stood firm even after 15 bullets were fired during the Kargil war in 1999. He destroyed many bunkers of the enemies. The brave hero Yogendra Singh Yadav celebrates his birthday today, on May 10th. On this special occasion, read on to know the wonderful story of his valor and how he hoisted the tricolor on the most inaccessible peak.

Yogendra Singh Yadav was born on 10 May 1980 in Village named Aurangabad Ahir of Bulandshahr District in Uttar Pradesh. His father Karan Singh Yadav also served in the Indian Army in the Kumaon Regiment who participated in the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pakistan wars. Yogendra Singh Yadav is remembered for his bravery in Kargil War where he enlisted with the 18 Grenadiers. He was part of the Ghatak Force commando platoon which captured three strategic bunkers on Tiger Hill.

Yogendra Singh Yadav was posted in 18 Grenadier Battalion during war time, and his age was only 19 years. He had been in the army for only two and a half years on the border of the LoC. Yadav was given the target of hoisting the tricolor on 17000 feet high Tiger Hill. At that time Tiger Hill was in the possession of Pakistani army.

The bunkers were situated at the top with snow-covered at 1,000 ft. Yadav voluntarily climbed the cliff face. Pakistan attacked with machine gun and rocket fire from their bunker which killed the platoon commander and two others. Yadav was hit by multiple bullets in his groin and shoulder still he climbed the remaining 60 feet and reached the top. Even after being shot, he showed courage and opened fire and destroyed enemy bunkers.

He lobbed a grenade and killed four Pakistani soldiers. Which helped other Indian soldiers to climb up the cliff and fight with Pakistani soldiers. Eventually he was able to hoist the tricolor on Tiger Hill with his battalion. After this, he was treated for 18 months and then after recovering, he joined back to serve the country. The platoon succeeded in capturing Tiger Hill. Though Yadav was hit by 12 bullets he played a major role in its capture.

Subedar Major Yogendra Singh Yadav was awarded the Param Vir Chakra at the age of 19 for showing indomitable bravery. Yadav has the distinction of getting the Param Vir Chakra at the youngest. But it was announced posthumously by mistake, but later on it came into the light that he was alive and recovering in the hospital.

Yadav was conferred the honorary rank of Captain by the President of India on Independence Day of 2021. Lieutenant General Rajeev Sirohi, Military Secretary and Colonel of the Grenadiers, presented the rank badges. He retired from the army on 31 December, 2021 in the Honorary Captain rank. On January 1, 2022, on the occasion of his retirement, he was honored with a bouquet. Yadav had served for the country for about 23 years after the Kargil war.