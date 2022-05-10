Stock Market: Equity indices settle lower for third day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices settled lower for third day in a row. As per market experts, investors remained on edge amid aggressive interest rate hikes from central banks and economic slowdown worries.

BSE Sensex slipped down 106 points or 0.19% to close at 54,365. NSE Nifty moved 62 points or 0.38% down to settle at 16,240. Nifty Midcap 100 slumped 1.87% and small-cap dived 2.24%.10 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange settled lower.

The top gainers in the market were HUL, Eicher Motors, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement and IndusInd Bank. The top losers in the market were Coal India, Tata Steel, ONGC, JSW Steel and Hindalco.