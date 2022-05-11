Avoid eating shawarma, says TN Health Minister Subramanian after food poisoning cases

Ma Subramanian, the Tamil Nadu Health Minister, has asked people to avoid eating shawarma and added that it is not an Indian dish. Subramanian told reporters while monitoring the massive immunisation push on Sunday. He said that there are alternative food options available and people should avoid those that might harm their health.

‘Shawarma is western food. This might suit western countries due to their climatic conditions. The temperature might tend to go to minus degrees in those areas. Even if it is kept outside, It won’t get spoiled. Be it any meat items, if it is not maintained in proper condition in the freezer, they will get spoilt. Eating those spoiled items will cause serious health issues’, he said.

Despite the fact that the Tamil Nadu minister referred to it as western cuisine, shawarma is a famous Middle Eastern street snack consisting of marinated meat wrapped in flatbread.

Subramanian went on to say that shawarma stores across the country lack sufficient storage facilities and store their products outside, exposing them to dust and numerous outlets have started serving the meal without proper facilities owing to youth enthusiasm.

‘No one is thinking whether this food will suit our climatic conditions and those who sell these items also don’t really bother whether they have the provision to have this processed meat. They are thinking only about the business angle. Following two-three complaints, we have ordered the Food Safety Department to inspect these shops across the state. Close to 1,000 shops have been fined for not having the requisite facilities, we are going to continue this drive and take necessary action’, he said.

The Tamil Nadu minister made the remarks after 58 people became ill and a girl died after eating shawarma at a restaurant in Kerala’s Kasaragod district on May 1. Pathogenic salmonella and shigella were found in the ‘shawarma’ samples obtained from the eatery, according to the state’s health agency.