Foreign food delivery drivers go on strike for the first time in Dubai

In an unusual act of industrial action in the Gulf state, foreign food delivery employees staged a mass walkout on Monday, appealing for improved pay and working conditions.

The walkout comes after foreign workers forced another food delivery company to halt plans to lower their wages earlier this month by walking off the job in protest.

Drivers with Talabat, Germany’s Delivery Hero’s Middle East business, disrupted services on Monday evening by refusing deliveries in Dubai, the country’s financial centre and a regional trade and tourism powerhouse.

The success of the Deliveroo strike last month inspired a number of Talabat drivers to walk out in protest of inadequate pay and working conditions, they told Reuters outside a Dubai restaurant early Tuesday morning.

The walkout, which caused significant disruption to Deliveroo services over the weekend, resulted in the British food delivery company agreeing to satisfy driver demands to abandon plans to cut earnings.

The walkouts have brought additional attention to the condition of low-wage foreign employees in the UAE, who are said to be prone to exploitation and abuse by human rights organisations and campaigners.

Officials in the United Arab Emirates, an oil-rich Gulf monarchy that criminalises independent labour unions, public rallies, and industrial activities, did not respond to a request for comment.

Talabat drivers have requested a $0.54 rise in payments to $2.59 per order to cope with high gasoline expenses, which have increased by more than 30% in the UAE this year.

‘If Deliveroo pays this pricing… why aren’t we getting?’ a Pakistani Talabat driver told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity to avoid retaliation from the firm and authorities.

In Dubai, Deliveroo drivers make roughly $2.79 every delivery.

According to a Talabat representative, until last week, 70% of drivers were satisfied with the pay structure, which saw them earn an average of 3,500 dirhams ($953) each month.

There had been no recent adjustments in salary, according to the representative, who did not specify how many hours drivers worked per month.

Talabat drivers, on the other hand, reported that after paying for gasoline, they now make 2,500 dirhams per month working 12 to 14 hours a day, seven days a week, while still needing to cover living expenses.

The drivers warned that the work stoppage would continue until the Talabat agreed to the salary hike, however others were concerned that if the action continued too long, they would run afoul of the police.

A spokeswoman for Delivery Hero said the firm was aware of the strike and was in continual contact with Talabat and drivers to improve perks and conditions.

‘Finding a cooperative solution is a top priority for the local team in the United Arab Emirates,’ the official stated.

Many delivery drivers in the UAE, including those who spoke to Reuters for Talabat, claim they are employed by agencies that charge them unlawfully for their work licences.

Talabat said it was looking into the allegations.