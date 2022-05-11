The book ‘Modi @20: Dreams Meet Delivery,’ which examines Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s model of administration at the Centre and in Gujarat while he was chief minister, was launched on Wednesday in New Delhi. Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu released the book. He was joined by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar.

‘The book highlights numerous elements of the distinct thought process, the pioneering, proactive attitude, and the distinctive, transformative leadership style that Narendra (bhai) Modi has come to be so closely associated with,’ Naidu said during the ceremony. He stated that the book contains Modi’s experiential journey since he left his house at the age of 17 on a quest to know himself and his nation, and eventually define the purpose of reforming India.

‘Modi Ji’s vision, goals, and purpose for India have been formed by his vast travels and insightful, experienced journey. This is the basic differential that makes Modi distinctive in various respects,’ Naidu remarked. Despite demonetization, Modi was able to win elections due to his communication abilities, as he spoke with the people, and they trusted him, according to the vice president. Amit Shah described the Prime Minister as an effective leader during the occasion. He said that despite Modi’s lack of expertise, he was appointed as the chief minister of an earthquake-prone state, which he handled smoothly and won many re-elections.

‘PM Modi had no experience operating a panchayat when he was appointed to lead an earthquake-ravaged state. Despite this, he won on a consistent basis and effectively governed the state ‘, ANI cited Shah as saying. Jaishankar further emphasized that, during his eight years in office, Prime Minister Modi has led the global discourse on terrorism.

‘The Modi government’s eight years in power sparked a global discussion on terrorism. He has practiced development diplomacy, focusing on border infrastructure development to tackle security problems; he is interested in commerce and has addressed all of our embassies to attain $400 billion in exports’, he stated.

‘The Modi administration’s eight years in power sparked a global discussion on terrorism. He has practiced development diplomacy, focusing on border infrastructure development to solve security issues; he is interested in commerce, and he has addressed all of our embassies in order to attain $400 billion in exports’, he added.