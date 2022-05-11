Money laundering case; IAS officer Pooja Singhal arrested by ED in Jharkhand

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Pooja Singhal, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, on Wednesday in connection with a money laundering case. Prior to her arrest, she was questioned for several hours. The issue involves the alleged theft of crores of money in MGNREGA funds in Jharkhand. Pooja Singhal is Jharkhand’s mining secretary.

Pooja Singhal and others are being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate in link with a money laundering case in which Ram Binod Prasad Sinha, a former junior engineer in the Jharkhand government, was arrested by the agency on June 17, 2020 in West Bengal after being booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 in 2012.