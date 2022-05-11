Question paper leak case; Accused TDP leader P Narayana gets bail in 24 hours

Ponguru Narayana, a top Telugu Desam Party leader, was granted bail by a court in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor town on Wednesday, a day after he was arrested in connection with the leak of a Class 10 exam paper on April 27. Narayana is the founder of the Narayana Group, which, according to its website, runs over 600 schools and junior colleges as well as other institutions across the country, many of them in the two Telugu states.

Narayana, a former minister, was arrested on Tuesday morning at his Hyderabad residence and taken by car to Chittoor, a distance of around 600 kilometres. He was produced before Chittoor court magistrate Justice Sulochana Rani after a medical checkup.

After hearing arguments from both the prosecution and defence lawyers, the judge made a ruling granting bail to the TDP leader on the basis that the police charges against him were without merit. He was had to post two personal sureties for the bail of one lakh each. Narayana’s legal team later told reporters that he had produced the court with all the proof that the former minister had ceased to be the chairman of the Narayana Group in 2014 when he entered active politics.