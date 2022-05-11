Yellow brick path found at bottom of Pacific Ocean: Scientists

At the bottom of the Pacific Ocean, a group of marine biologists uncovered a peculiar yellow brick route. The crew of the Exploration Vessel Nautilus saw the strange-looking rock while exploring an area named Liliuokalani Ridge in the United States’ Papahnaumokuakea Marine National Monument in the Pacific Ocean.

The construction is designed to seem like a cobblestone path. The goal of the marine scientists was to look into a split in the seamount trail, as the origins of thousands of seamounts in the central and western Pacific seas are unknown. As a result, they live-streamed their discoveries, including the discovery of what seems to be a man-made brick road with definite rectangular blocks.

The team went on to say that the structure is an old active volcanic geography example.

‘At the summit of Nootka Seamount, the team spotted a ‘dried lake bed’ formation, now ID’d as a fractured flow of hyaloclastite rock – a volcanic rock formed in high-energy eruptions where many rock fragments settle to the seabed’, the caption of the YouTube post read.

The unique pattern of cracks in the rock that gives it its cobbled structure is likely the product of repeated heating and cooling over time owing to many volcanic eruptions, according to the experts. They also indicated that the crew had never explored the region previously, but that they will now investigate life on and within the old seamounts’ steep slopes.