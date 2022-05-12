A step closer to joining NATO for Finland; Russia calls it a ‘threat’!

In response to Finland’s vote to join NATO, the Kremlin issued a warning on Thursday that their neighbor’s choice to join the US-led military alliance will ‘certainly’ pose a threat to Russia. ‘The extension of NATO and the alliance’s approach to our borders does not make the globe and our continent more stable and safe,’ Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, according to Reuters.

When asked what action Russia would take in response to Finland’s decision, Peskov said it would depend on the exact actions NATO takes to expand its facilities closer to Russia’s borders. He stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously directed that efforts be taken to enhance the country’s western defenses in response to NATO’s closest approach to Russian borders.

‘Everything will depend on how this process plays out, how far the military infrastructure moves towards our borders,’ he warned. Earlier in the day, Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin revealed that the Nordic country is just one step away from joining NATO, ending its decades-long policy of military neutrality.

In the joint statement, Niinisto and Marin said: ‘NATO membership would strengthen Finland’s security. As a member of NATO, Finland would strengthen the entire defence alliance. Finland must apply for NATO membership without delay. We hope that the national steps still needed to make this decision will be taken rapidly within the next few days.’

The declaration comes after the Finnish government recently submitted to the country’s parliament a report on national security that identified joining the alliance as one of Finland’s choices. Finland has a 1,300-kilometer (800-mile) border with Russia and has been a non-aligned country militarily for decades. When asked if Finland’s participation would pose a threat, Peskov replied, ‘absolutely’.