Amit Shah says, PM Modi is deeply sensitive, he once stopped imp meeting to feed a peacock

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ‘deeply sensitive,’ according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who shared a story showing that aspect of the PM’s personality. Shah recalled Modi interrupting a critical meeting to ensure the hungry peacock got food during the book launch of PM’s political journey titled ‘[email protected]: Dreams Meet Delivery’ in the national capital on Wednesday.

While the PM’s office was in session, the bird started tapping the glass with its beak. PM Modi noticed the peacock was hungry after a few minutes and instructed his staff to feed it. ‘To think about a peacock while engaged in such a serious meeting shows how sensitive he is,’ Shah said.

A video of Prime Minister Modi feeding a peacock at his home was widely shared on social media platforms in 2020. Amit Shah praised the PM at the occasion, calling him an efficient leader. He claimed that despite Modi’s lack of experience, he was appointed as the chief minister of an earthquake-prone state, which he successfully led and re-elected multiple times.