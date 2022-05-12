Amitabh Bachchan and wife Jaya Bachchan attend the funeral of Shivkumar Sharma

Musical legend Shivkumar Sharma was honoured by veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan. On Wednesday afternoon, the couple attended Shivkumar Sharma’s funeral in Mumbai and paid him their final tribute.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan co-starred in Yash Chopra’s 1981 film ‘Silsila’, in which the late music maestro composed music. Dekha Ek Khwaab and Ye Kahan Aa Gaye Hum are two of the most famous songs he penned. Shivkumar Sharma passed away due to a heart attack on Tuesday morning at the age of 84 at his Pali Hill home in Mumbai.

Shivkumar Sharma received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1986, the Padma Shri in 1991, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2001, among many other honours. He began his musical career as a tabla musician at the age of five but quickly discovered santoor to be his true vocation.

He also composed music for films like Lamhe, Chandni, and Darr alongside flautist Hari Prasad Chaurasia (with whom he formed the Shiv-Hari combo). The composer team Shiv-Hari composed music for eight films, the majority of which were produced under Yash Chopra’s own banner, Yash Raj Films.

He recorded the hit album ‘Call of the Valley’ in 1967 with Hari Prasad Chaurasia and Pt Brij Bhushan Kabra. Shivkumar Sharma is survived by his kids Rahul and Rohit, as well as his wife Manorama.