Deepika Padukone joins Louis Vuitton, as the ‘first Indian brand ambassador’

Deepika Padukone is having a fantastic year! Padukone has reached yet another new milestone after being named to the Cannes Jury for this year’s festival. Deepika, 36, has been appointed as the first Indian brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton. Padukone is a part of LV’s new Dauphine bag promotion. She will be joined by ‘Cruella’ actress Emma Stone and Chinese actor Zhou Dongyu in the new collection.

Deepika posted a screenshot of the press announcement on her Instagram stories. In the photo, the ‘Padmavat’ actress showed off her curves in a white t-shirt dress while posing with the bag. ‘Following a strong collaborative relationship with the Maison, including an appearance in Nicolas Ghesquière’s novel-inspired Pre-Fall 2020 campaign, the award-winning actress begins an exciting new chapter of her journey with Louis Vuitton,’ press release reads.

Padukone has already collaborated with the French label for the unknown. In the year 2020, the ‘Gehraiyaan’ actress will become the first Indian to collaborate with the iconic brand. Back then, she appeared for a vintage book cover alongside Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, among others.

Deepika recently posed with a range of Louis Vuitton goods in the May 2022 issue of Vogue India magazine. ‘When you’re 18 and have just begun earning, you don’t even bother glancing inside a Louis Vuitton store when you pass past it because you know you’ll never be able to buy it,’ the actress said during the interview. ‘There are things that are aspirational, and then there are things that are utterly out of your reach.’