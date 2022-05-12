Divya Spandana says, ‘Congress leaders and volunteers asked to troll me’

Former Congress social media head Divya Spandana recently claimed that members of Congress were being asked to ‘troll her’ on Twitter. ‘So the ‘office’ has circulated these messages among the (sic) congress leaders & volunteers asking them troll me. Save yourself the trouble- I’ll do it myself,’ she wrote on the microblogging site.

She also mentioned DK Shivakumar, the head of the Karnataka Congress, and Congress worker Srivatsa. Divya Spandana (Ramya) is a Kannada and Tamil film actress. When she became the social media director for Congress in 2017, she came to fame. ‘It was under her watch that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s follower count on Twitter multiplied. However, when Nikhil Alva was brought in as the communications person for the Congress President, insiders say it led to some friction,’ according to an earlier HT story.

After a controversy over a message thanking Nirmala Sitharaman, she left Twitter in 2019. According to an HT report from August 2019, the party’s social media has been on ‘autopilot’ since she stepped down.