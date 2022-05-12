Emirates Airlines unveils premium economy booking

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airline has launched premium economy booking. The booking will begin from June 1.

On a four-class Emirates A380, the premium economy cabin is located at the front of the main deck with 56 seats laid out in 2-4-2 configuration. Meanwhile, up to 24 premium economy seats will be installed in a dedicated cabin section between business and economy on the Emirates Boeing 777.