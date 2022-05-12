‘India is ready to play a key role in reforming the WHO’; PM Modi at the global Covid summit- Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Thursday at the second global Covid conference that the World Health Organization has to be changed and reinforced in order to develop a more robust global health security architecture. He also advocated for the WHO’s vaccination and treatment approval procedures to be streamlined in order to maintain reliable supply chains. The conference aims to stimulate new initiatives to address the pandemic’s issues and to develop a stronger global health security architecture.

PM Modi also stated that the regulations of the World Trade Organization should be made more flexible. ‘It is apparent that a globally coordinated approach is essential to battle future health catastrophes. We must establish a robust global supply chain and ensure equal access to vaccinations and pharmaceuticals,’ he added.

Here are the key points from Prime Minister Modi’s speech at the Covid Summit: