Know how to lock and unlock Aadhaar Biometrics to prevent misuse

New Delhi: Aadhar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document. The card is necessary for getting almost all government services including obtaining a driver’s license, opening a bank account, and so on. It contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

UIDAI has provisioned to support locking and unlocking Aadhaar Biometrics like fingerprint and iris data. This was launched to prevent misuse of the data. Any Aadhaar card holder is allowed to use this feature. A locked Biometrics ensures that the Aadhaar holder will not be able to use their Biometrics (fingerprints/iris) for authentication.

‘After locking biometrics if a UID is used for invoking any of the Authentication services using a biometric modality (Fingerprint/Iris) a specific error code ‘330’ indicating biometrics are locked’, updated UIDAI. Once resident enables Biometric Locking system their biometric remains locked till the Aadhaar Holder chose to Unlock it.

Here is how to lock and unlock Aadhaar Biometrics:

– Visit UIDAI official website uidai.gov.in.

– Go to My Aadhaar and select Aadhaar Services.

– Click on Lock/Unlock Biometrics.

– Chose ‘Lock Enable’.

– On the next webpage, enter your 12 digit Aadhaar number

– Punch in the captcha code

– Click on Send OTP that will be sent to your registered mobile number

– Select the option to lock/unlock biometric data

Registered Mobile Number is essential to avail this service. And if your mobile number is not registered with Aadhaar, you can visit the nearest Enrolment Centre/Mobile Update End Point and update your phone number.