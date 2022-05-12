Stock Market: Equity indices fall for fifth day in a row

Mumbai: Domestic benchmark indices settled lower for fifth day in a row. The loss in the banking, financial and metal shares weighed upon the equity indices.

BSE Sensex slipped down by 1,158 points or 0.51%to close at 54,088. NSE Nifty moved 359 points or 2.22% down to settle at 15,808. Nifty Midcap 100 dived 2.33% and small-cap slipped 1.87%. All of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange settled lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 763 shares advanced and 2,599 declined.

The top gainers in the market were Wipro and HCL Tech. The top losers in the market were Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, HDFC Bank, SBI, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Titan, L&T, Reliance Industries and JSW Steel.