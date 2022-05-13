Fire breaks out at 3 factories in New Delhi

New Delhi: A fire broke out in three factories in Delhi’s Kirti Nagar industrial area. The fire broke out at 01.50 am on Friday. The fire was extinguished by 12 fire tenders.
There is no immediate report of any causality or injuries. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details awaited.
A fire broke out in three factories in Kirti Nagar industrial area around 1.50 am today. 12 tenders were sent to the spot. Fire is under control now: Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Director pic.twitter.com/ndGyDDyMEQ
