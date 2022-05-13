DH Latest NewsDH NEWSDelhiLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Fire breaks out at 3 factories in New Delhi

May 13, 2022, 03:15 pm IST

New Delhi: A fire broke out in three factories in Delhi’s Kirti Nagar industrial area. The fire broke out at 01.50 am on Friday. The fire was extinguished by 12 fire tenders.

There is no immediate report of any causality or injuries. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details awaited.

