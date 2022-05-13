Actor- Model Shahana found dead under mysterious circumstances on her Bday; husband apprehended

Chevayur: Actress and model Shahana has been found dead in her residence at Chevayur in Kozhikode on Friday. The body was reportedly spotted hanging on the window grille. Police have taken her husband Sajad, who is also a Kasaragod native, in custody.

The actor’s family said that the death is mysterious and accused her husband Sajad of continuously assaulting her for money. Her relatives from Kasargod informed that it was at 1 am on Friday that they were informed of Shahana’s death by a neighbour.

Even after one and a half years of Shahana’s marriage, Sajad had not allowed her family to come and visit her or Shahana to call on her relatives, her mother accused. She added that it was her birthday today, and had invited everyone to her home, asserting that she wont commit suicide.

Shahana has gained attention as a model in jewelery advertisements. She has also acted in a few Tamil films. Reportedly, she had a quarrel with Sajjad over remuneration, after acting in one of those films.