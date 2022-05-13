DS Chauhan given additional charge of UP DGP after Mukul Goel’s removal

Devendra Singh Chauhan, Director General (Intelligence), was given the additional responsibility of Uttar Pradesh DGP on Thursday, a day after Mukul Goel was fired as state police head by the Yogi Adityanath administration.

In an order issued, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi stated Chauhan, a 1988-batch IPS officer, has been given the additional responsibility of state DGP until a permanent DGP is appointed.

Following Goel’s dismissal on Wednesday, ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar was assigned the additional responsibility of the state police chief.

Goel, who has been promoted to Director General (DG) of the Civil Defence Department, was relieved of his duties as DGP due to incompetence, disregard for official duties, and a lack of enthusiasm for departmental work.

In June last year, Goel, an IPS officer from the 1987 batch, was named the UP police chief. He had previously served as the Border Security Force’s additional director general. He graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi with a BTech in electrical engineering.