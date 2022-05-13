India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage crosses 190.99 crore

New Delhi: More than 190.99 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. More than 14.03 lakh doses were administered yesterday. The recovery rate in the country is is currently at 98.74%.

As per data released by the Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare, 193.53 crore 53 vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far through Centre’s free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category. In this, more than 17.65 crore balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels 4 trains connecting these states

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, Centre has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Centre will procure and supply free of cost 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

Covid-19 vaccination for The Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16 last year. In the first phase healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated. Frontline workers (FLWs) were vaccinated in the second phase from February 2, 2021.The third phase began on March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Vaccination for all people aged above 45 began on April 1, 2021 and people aged 18 and above from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination has commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.