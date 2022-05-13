Karnataka BJP leader found hanging at home; suspects suicide

On Thursday, a BJP leader from the Herohalli ward was found hanging from the ceiling of his home in a shocking incident. Anatharaju has been identified as the deceased. He is thought to have committed suicide as a result of his thyroid issues.

Anatharaju died at his house in Byadarahalli, Bengaluru, where he ran for BBMP corporator in the 2010 election, representing the ruling BJP party from the Herohalli ward. At around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, police were informed of his death and rushed to his home, where they found his body hanging from the ceiling fan.

He was a leader in the Karnataka capital’s ward 72. Anatharaju committed suicide, according to the initial report of the Byadarahalli police investigation, and no foul play is suspected. However, police officials have told the media that a more thorough investigation is underway, and that the deceased’s family members and relatives are being questioned to obtain more details.

According to reports, the Byadarahalli police have opened an unnatural death investigation after Anantharaju’s cousin, Manoj, confirmed in a statement that his family believes he committed suicide because of his thyroid disease. The BJP leader’s age was 46.