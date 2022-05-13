Officials says, Malayali woman robbery groups are on Kochi Police’s radar.

Kochi Police are now on the lookout for a new breed of woman Malayali thieves. Officers in Kochi are now following gangs of female robbers who walk the streets carrying babies to avoid detection, while also marking houses as potential break-in targets.

According to officers, these women gangs use unique markings to signal that a particular house is on their robbery list. According to an officer, the gangs usually target locked houses.

Four women from Kozhikode and Wayanad were recently arrested for robbing a house in Kochi of Rs 25 lakh in valuables. Central station house officer (SHO) S Vijay Shankar arrested Amaravathi (20) of Kozhikode, as well as Devi (22), Kasthuri (22) and Devi (21) of Wayanad.

Despite the fact that the house robbed by the four ladies had no CCTV cameras, Assistant Commissioner of Police Jayakumar led a special team that nabbed the four women using CCTV cameras from nearby buildings.