Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for sixth day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended lower in the Indian equity markets for the sixth day in a row. The losses in banking, financial and metal stocks weighed upon the domestic benchmark indices. Investors remained worried amid the persistently high inflation and hawkish policy stance by central banks.

BSE Sensex slipped 137 points or 0.26% to close at 52,794. NSE Nifty moved 26 points or 0.16% down to settle at 15,782. Nifty Midcap 100 fell 1.03% and small-cap shed 0.94%. 7out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 2,159 shares advanced and 1,178 declined.

The top gainers in the market were Sun Pharma, M&M, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Titan, Reliance Industries, Dr Reddy’s, Asian Paints, Nestle India, Kotak Mahindra Bank and UltraTech Cement. The top losers in the market were Hindalco, SBI, JSW Steel, ICICI Bank, NTPC, Airtel, Axis Bank, Maruti, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Wipro, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra and Bharti Airtel.