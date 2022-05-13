‘Thanks to the Taliban’; Men and women now can’t dine out & visit parks in Afghanistan

In yet another extreme action, Taliban officials in Afghanistan’s Herat city forbade men and women from dining out and visiting parks together, according to media reports citing an official on Thursday. According to Riazullah Seerat, an official of the Taliban at the Ministry for Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice in Herat, the authorities ‘have commanded men and women to be separated at restaurants.’

The owners were also verbally reminded that the restriction applies ‘even if they are husband and wife,’ according to Seerat. An Afghan lady, speaking on the condition of anonymity, claimed on Wednesday that the management of a restaurant in Herat urged her and her husband to sit separately. Safiullah, a restaurant manager, verified receiving the ministry’s directive. ‘We have to follow the order,’ said Safiullah, ‘but it has a very bad impact on our business.’

A decree has also been issued by Ministry for Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice where men and women have been instructed to visit public parks in the western Afghan city of Herat on different days, Seerat added. ‘We have told women to visit parks on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The other days are kept for men, who can visit for leisure and for exercise,’ Seerat said.