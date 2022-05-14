Date, importance, and wishes of Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022

After Shivaji Maharaj’s death, Sambhaji Bhosale, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s eldest son, took control of the Maratha state and rose to the throne. Sambhaji ruled the kingdom for nine years. The ongoing war between the Maratha kingdom and the Mughal Empire, as well as other neighbouring powers like the Siddis, Mysore, and the Portuguese in Goa, shaped him greatly.

Sambhaji Maharaj guarded the Dharma. Despite being tortured for 40 days, Sambhaji did not leave his dharma. On the other side, they celebrate Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti to honour his contributions to the Maratha Empire. Every year on May 14, the birthday of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is commemorated. The day commemorates the great Indian hero’s birth anniversary.

On May 14, 1657, famed soldier Chhatrapati Sivaji Maharaj and his first wife Saibai gave birth to Sambhaji in Purandar fort. Chhatrapati’s mother died when he was two years old. As a result, Jijabai, his grandma, raised him. Sambhaji’s wife was Jivubai (Yesubai). Their two children were Bhavani Bai and Shahu. Sambhaji was kidnapped, tortured, and killed by the Mughals in 1689. As his successor, his brother Rajaram I took power.

Sambhaji Jayanti is celebrated every year with zeal. On the occasion of his birth birthday, here are some wishes and messages to give to his friends and family.