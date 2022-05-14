ED to question mollywood actor Mohanlal in money laundering case next week.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned actor Mohanlal in connection with a money laundering case, according to sources. The actor has been summoned to the ED’s Kochi office next week, where he will be interrogated in connection with a money laundering investigation involving antique dealer and fraudster Monson Mavunkal.

Monson was arrested by the Kerala Police in September of last year on charges of cheating and swindling people out of Rs 10 crore. Monson’s Kerala residence is said to have been visited by Mohanlal once. His visit’s motive, however, is yet unknown. State police in Kerala’s Alappuzha district arrested the 52-year-old YouTuber on charges of defrauding crores of rupees by selling fake antiquities.

Mavunkal, a Kerala resident, allegedly pretended to be a collector of artefacts and relics for several years and cheated people out of Rs 10 crore, according to the Kerala Police. His claims of have Tipu Sultan’s throne, Moses’ staff, Aurangzeb’s ring, Chhatrapati Shivaji’s Bhagavad Gita copy, St Antony’s fingernail, and other items were also found to be false.