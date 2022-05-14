Have our differences, but…; Raj Thackeray slams actor’s post against Sharad Pawar

Raj Thackeray, President of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), criticised a controversial post shared on Facebook by Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale, which allegedly attacked Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

The MNS chief, a harsh critic of the MVA, said Chitale and the writer of the post were wrong to make such remarks against Pawar, who has long been involved in state politics. He added, Ideology must be combated with ideology.

‘We have differences with them [Pawar] and those will be there. But it is quite wrong to come to such a hideous level. It needs to be told quite clearly that this is not Maharashtra’s culture. To write something like this is not a tendency, but wickedness. It needs to be checked on time,’ he added. ‘This writing does not have a place in the culture of Maharashtra. We strongly condemn the same,’ he added.

According to the MNS president, Maharashtra’s great men, saints, and numerous intelligentsia have taught the state’s people to label anything good if it is good and evil if it is bad. He stated that the only expectation is that no one undermines the state’s tradition.