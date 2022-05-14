Sanjay Raut supports Amit Shah’s ‘One Nation, One Language’ remark.

Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena leader, today made a push for ‘one nation, one language,’ saying that Hindi is spoken throughout India and is widely accepted, and that Union Minister Amit Shah should accept the challenge of having one language in all states.

His statement comes after Amit Shah said that Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English rather than local languages, a statement that was vociferously criticised by several prominent political leaders in southern states, who said that forcing Hindi on people was inappropriate and that it was part of a plan to weaken regional languages.

Mr Raut made the remark while speaking with media here. The remark was in response to a question about Tamil Nadu Education Minister K Ponmudy’s remarks the day before, in which he condemned any attempts at alleged Hindi imposition and disputed claims that studying the language would lead to job possibilities.