Sunil Jakhar quits Congress party says, ‘Goodbye and good luck’

Sunil Jakhar, the former Punjab Congress chief, quit the party in a dramatic fashion on Saturday after being stripped of all party posts. He said goodbye to the party in a Facebook Live stream titled ‘Mann ki Baat,’ saying, ‘Goodbye and Goodluck Congress.’

Jakhar, a three-term MLA and one-term MP, has taken down all party references from his social media accounts. He removed the Congress from his Twitter bio and replaced the party flag with the Tricolour as his Twitter account’s background image.

Following allegations of anti-party conduct against him by certain Punjab unit leaders, Jakhar claimed he was heartbroken to be dismissed from all party offices by the Congress disciplinary committee. He also blamed the Congress’s drubbing in the state assembly elections earlier this year on Ambika Soni’s statement about the ‘repercussions of having a Hindu chief minister in Punjab.’

Regarding Rahul Gandhi, Jakhar praised the former Congress president as a ‘good person’ and urged him to reclaim control of the party while staying away from ‘chaploos log’ (sycophants).