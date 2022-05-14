TMC starts campaign to make Mamata first Bengali Prime Minister in 2024.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has launched a new campaign named ‘India Wants Mamata Di’ ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, similar to its ‘Bangla Nijer Meyeke Chay’ (or Bengal Wants Its Own Daughter) campaign during the state assembly elections last year. The goal of the campaign is to galvanize public opinion so that Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may become India’s first Bengali Prime Minister in 2024, when she would have served in electoral politics for four decades.

‘We wish every Indian enjoys the good governance, as has been established by Madam Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee through her pro-people policies with the aim of holistic development, by making her the first ever Bengali Prime Minister of the Union of India in 2024 when she completes four decades in electoral politics,’ the newly launched website declares.

TMC hopes to connect with people across the country as part of the digital campaign and bring its achievements to the rest of India. The new campaign begins with the slogan ‘Now Maa Mati Manush Govt in Delhi,’ which translates to ‘Now Maa Mati Manush Govt in Delhi.’