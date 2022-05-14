Woman with baby in hand closes plane’s overhead cabin with foot; Video goes viral

Moms can be superheroes, with no limits. Videos of mothers multitasking with their kids have gone viral on social media several times, and one such video is capturing the heart of netizens now. The now viral video shows the woman, getting ready to deboard the plane, closing the overhead cabin in the plane with her foot, with her baby and luggage on both hands!

The video, shared by a Twitter user Figen on Wednesday, is captioned: ‘OMG so cool’. The woman can be seen holding her baby in one arm and using her other arm to take out the luggage, closing the overhead bin using her foot.

People on the internet lauded the woman for her strength and were surprised by the woman’s multitasking abilities. While some even thought that her actions were risky. ‘Damn that’s impressive’, a user wrote. Another user said, ‘She could’ve just stopped holding her carry on for a second’.