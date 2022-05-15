Heavy rain expected in Kerala, Lakshadweep in next five days; IMD

On Saturday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning to officials in Kerala and Lakshadweep, stating that heavy rain is expected in the next five days. Strong westerly winds coming from the Arabian Sea to the South Peninsular India at lower tropospheric levels, according to the agency, are to blame for the extreme rainfall activity.

Thunderstorms with lightning are expected in isolated areas of Kerala and Lakshadweep, as well as gusty winds.

Fishermen have been warned not to enter sea areas during the time period given by the agency. The agency compiled a list of anticipated effects as well as suggested weather-related actions. It urged people to stay away from vulnerable structures and avoid areas with water logging issues.