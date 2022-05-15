Pfizer and EU delay supply of COVID vaccine to aid booster campaign

Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech SE announced on Friday that they had agreed to delay supply of their COVID-19 vaccines to the European Union by three months as the bloc prepares for a possible fall booster campaign.

The companies changed their supply agreement with the European Commission to move dose deliveries from June to August to September and the fourth quarter of this year.

“This revision addresses valid concerns about supply and demand matching, while also assuring vaccine supply security if and when it is required later in the year,” EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said in a statement.