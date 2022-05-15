Rajasthan Minister’s son to be arrested in rape case by Delhi Cops

This morning, a team of 15 Delhi police officers arrived in Jaipur to arrest Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi’s son Rohit, who is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman. Officials claimed the police team went to two of the minister’s homes in the city, but the accused was not there.

The woman said that between January 8 last year and April 17 this year, the minister’s son raped her on many occasions and promised to marry her in her complaint. The woman claimed she met Rohit Joshi on Facebook last year and the two have been in contact ever since. Rohit Joshi was also accused of kidnapping and blackmailing by her.

‘During their first meeting, she alleged, he spiked her drink and when she woke up the next morning, he showed her naked photographs and videos which worried her,’ the FIR states. She further said that she found out she was pregnant with his child on August 11, 2021, and that he forced her to take a pill, which she refused.

Mr Joshi reacted to the allegations against his son by saying, ‘Instead of speculation and the media trial in this case, police should be allowed to do their job. I am sure police will do justice, go deep and find out the truth.’