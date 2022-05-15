Second day of Gyanvapi mosque survey completed

On Sunday, a court-ordered videography and survey of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, which is located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, was held for the second day in a row, a day after it was halted twice last week amid complaints by the mosque management committee.

The day’s proceedings started at 8 a.m., however there were conflicting reports as to when they finished. According to some media reports, work proceeded into 12 p.m., when it was supposed to end. Inside the complex for the survey were advocate commissioner Ajai Kumar Mishra, special advocate commissioner Vishal Singh, assistant advocate commissioner Ajai Pratap Singh, Hindu and Muslim advocates, a cameraman, and a few others, all chosen by the Varanasi civil court.

Filming is expected to continue on Monday. Finally, on May 17, a report will be submitted to a civil court in Varanasi. ‘Proceedings of the survey commission commenced at 8am. Security has been increased today. Arrangements have also been made to ensure that there is no inconvenience to the devotees who have to offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple,’ As the team went, A Satish, Commissioner of Police, Varanasi, remarked. Filming took place on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.