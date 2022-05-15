Sexually assaulted woman; Kerala man arrested from Bengaluru

A man she met on a matrimonial site in Kochi sexually assaulted a Kerala woman. The accused has been charged with sexual assault and for posting the images on the internet. The police arrested Dileep, a native of Malampuzha in the Palakkad district. He was living in Bangalore when he was arrested by cops. In January 2021, a sexual attack happened.

A young woman from Canada was the victim. Dileep, who was familiar with the victim, took her to a hotel in Kochi to celebrate her birthday. Dileep recorded the assault on his phone after sexually abusing the victim. He later made public the images of the sexual assault, believing the woman had left him.

During the woman’s divorce proceedings, Dileep sent the footage to her husband and father. The victim’s father filed a complaint with the Alappuzha Police Force in Kerala. The accused was arrested in Bengaluru and sent to Ernakulam.