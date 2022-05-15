Telangana CM wants to turn the state into Bengal: Amit Shah

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, criticised Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Saturday, claiming that he intends to make the state resemble West Bengal.

Speaking at a public meeting on the final day of the month-long ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ Phase-2, during his day-long visit to Telangana on Saturday, the Home Minister said, ‘Telangana CM KCR wants to turn this state into Bengal. It has to be stopped now. We will ensure that the killers of BJP worker Sai Ganesh are given the harshest punishment’.

Amit Shah further claimed that Asaduddin Owaisi, the leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), was in charge of KCR’s party. ‘The symbol of the TRS party is a car. The steering wheel of a car is always in the hands of the owner or the driver, but the steering wheel of TRS’s car is with Owaisi’, Shah said.

The Minister further added, ‘In my 57 years of public service, I have never seen a more corrupt government’.

He claimed that KCR entrusted authority to his offspring rather than the elected officials. Shah also stated that Telangana’s youth will vote out KCR’s administration since it had failed to fulfil its promise of providing unemployment benefits to all unemployed persons. ‘You said that farmers’ loans up to one lakh rupees would be waived, but no farmer has had his loan waived’, Shah said.

In the last two years, the senior BJP leader, whose party won two assembly by-elections and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election, expressed confidence in the BJP taking power in Telangana in the upcoming elections and urged voters to elect the saffron party to usher in a secure and prosperous Telangana.