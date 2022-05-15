VP Naidu to visit UAE to offer India’s condolences on Sheikh Khalifa’s demise.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will go to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday to offer India’s condolences on the demise of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates, passed away on Friday after a long battle with sickness.

‘Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will be visiting UAE on May 15 to offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India to the UAE leadership on the sad demise of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi,’ the MEA said in a statement. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their condolences over Sheikh Khalifa’s death on Friday.

On Saturday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid a visit to the UAE embassy in New Delhi to express India’s condolences. ‘Signed the condolence book at the Embassy of United Arab Emirates, extending our deepest condolences on the passing away of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, late President of the UAE,’ Jaishankar tweeted.